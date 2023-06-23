The Republican wave is growing “stronger” in Florida, the Republican Party of Florida said this week, showcasing several statistics indicating such.
“The Republican wave in Florida grows stronger, leaving Democrats struggling to keep up,” the Florida GOP said on social media, providing a list of statistics showing a list of voter registration facts.
According to the Florida GOP’s list, Republicans in the Sunshine State have experienced an 826,578 advantage increase since 2016, while Democrats have experienced a 90,490 decrease in the same timeframe. That trend continues, as Republican advantage has grown 753,325 since 2018. Democrat registration has decreased by 160,680 since 2018.
Further, the Florida GOP noted that 14 counties have flipped from blue to red since 2018 as well:
A brief look at the most recent voter registration statistics tells the same story. According to Florida Division of Elections data, last updated May 31, Republicans now lead Democrats in terms of voter registration by 496,150 voters, or 5,311,365 Republicans to 4,815,215 Democrats.
That represents an increase of roughly 96,000 over the past few months, as Republicans initially passed the 400,000 voter advantage threshold this year.
Notably, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis first announced that Republicans had overtaken Democrats in terms of voter registration for the first time in November 2021.
“Today, and it will probably be fully publicized very soon, today for the first time in the history of Florida, we’ve now overtaken Democrats. There are more registered Republicans in Florida than Democrats,” DeSantis announced in November 2021, attributing the bump to Americans seeking freedom in a time of mandates and restrictions across the country.
DeSantis announced another milestone for Republicans in October 2022.
“And even though we’ve never had an election in Florida history [where] we’ve had more Republicans than Democrats, this November, we will now have over 300,000 more Republicans than Democrats,” DeSantis said at the time, highlighting massive gains in traditionally blue areas as well, such as Miami-Dade, which tipped red for both DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the midterm election.
