According to the Florida GOP’s list, Republicans in the Sunshine State have experienced an 826,578 advantage increase since 2016, while Democrats have experienced a 90,490 decrease in the same timeframe. That trend continues, as Republican advantage has grown 753,325 since 2018. Democrat registration has decreased by 160,680 since 2018.

Further, the Florida GOP noted that 14 counties have flipped from blue to red since 2018 as well:

The Republican wave in Florida grows stronger, leaving Democrats struggling to keep up. 👇 pic.twitter.com/n7Odt3ZG1u — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) June 21, 2023

A brief look at the most recent voter registration statistics tells the same story. According to Florida Division of Elections data, last updated May 31, Republicans now lead Democrats in terms of voter registration by 496,150 voters, or 5,311,365 Republicans to 4,815,215 Democrats.

That represents an increase of roughly 96,000 over the past few months, as Republicans initially passed the 400,000 voter advantage threshold this year.

Notably, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis first announced that Republicans had overtaken Democrats in terms of voter registration for the first time in November 2021.