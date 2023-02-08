Registered Republicans in Florida Now Outnumber Democrats by 400,000

Republicans are continuing to grow their lead over Democrats in terms of voter registration in Florida, now outnumbering them by 400,000 voters.

“In 2018, Democrats outnumbered Republicans by nearly 300,000. By Election Day 2022, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 300,000. Today, we can announce that Republicans outnumber Democrats by 400,000,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on social media Wednesday. “Freedom is here to stay”:

Republicans in the state made history at the end of 2021, overtaking Democrats in Florida voter registration.

“Today, and it will probably be fully publicized very soon, today for the first time in the history of Florida, we’ve now overtaken Democrats. There are more registered Republicans in Florida than Democrats,” DeSantis announced in November 2021, explaining that people across the country were leaving blue states to escape the “nonsense” and flocking to the Sunshine State due to the freedom-centric policies.

Republicans have only continued to expand their lead since that initial announcement. On Election Day last year, Republicans had a 300,000 registered-voter advantage over Democrats.

“And even though we’ve never had an election in Florida history [where] we’ve had more Republicans than Democrats, this November, we will now have over 300,000 more Republicans than Democrats,” DeSantis said last October, noting massive gains in traditionally blue areas as well, such as Miami-Dade. That area happened to tip red for both DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the midterm election.

The state’s voter registration data, as of December 31, 2022, showed Republicans leading Democrats by 383,954 registered voters, meaning Republicans crossed the 400,000 threshold in the last six weeks.

Christian Ziegler, the vice chair of the Republican Party of Florida, who is running for the chairmanship, offered another startling statistic during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday. He explained that about one million net new people have moved to Florida and registered to vote since DeSantis took office in 2018.

“Out of a million, about half a million have registered as Republican, and only 17,000 have registered as Democrats. So we’re just obliterating the Democrats,” he said, explaining that he could not believe the data.

“I did not believe it. I had to go back and redo the numbers because I just couldn’t believe it, but it ends up being true,” he added.