Miami-Dade Goes Red: Tips for DeSantis, Rubio

Florida’s traditionally blue Miami-Dade County went red Tuesday evening as Republicans celebrated victories statewide, representing a significant political shift in the Sunshine State.

Tuesday’s election marked a massive shift in favor of Republicans in Florida, who have made significant gains in the state over the past four years. In late 2021, for the first time ever, registered Republicans outnumbered registered Democrats in the Sunshine State. But, over the past year, that lead has swelled to roughly 300,000 nationwide, and it showed Tuesday evening.

Statewide, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) defeated Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by over 19 percent, or 1.5 million votes. Similarly, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) soundly defeated Democrat Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) by over 16 percent, or over 1.2 million votes.

Some of the most significant gains for DeSantis were made in traditionally blue Miami-Dade. In 2018, Democrat Andrew Gillum took the county by over 20 percent, with Gillum obtaining 478,958 votes to DeSantis’s 311,581. Four years later, with over 95 percent of the tallies in statewide, DeSantis led in Miami-Dade with 393,405 votes to Crist’s 312,762, garnering 55 percent to Crist’s 44 percent. The early returns served as a shock to the establishment media, as Rubio also took the county by nine percent:

Audible gasps from the MSNBC panel when they first saw the early returns from Miami-Dade county pic.twitter.com/Qn1HbCEK7u — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) November 9, 2022

Similar trends were seen in Palm Beach County as well:

Palm Beach County 2018:

Gillum 341,409 votes, 58.2 percent of the vote

DeSantis 241,016 votes, 41.1 percent of the vote

Palm Beach County 2022:

DeSantis 278,089 votes, 51 percent of the vote

Crist 262,117 votes, 48 percent of the vote