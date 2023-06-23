Hunter Biden made his first public appearance since his sweetheart plea deal by attending a lavish White House dinner Thursday night alongside his father and other Biden family members.

It was just days after the 53-year-old received a plea deal on his federal tax and gun crimes to avoid jail time.

President Joe Biden’s brother James, daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi and her new husband Peter Neal, were also at the glamorous event, thrown in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House.

Also in attendance was Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Hunter Biden greeted guests on the South Lawn of the White House, according to the DailyMail.com, chatting with top Biden administration officials.

According to the report, there were approximately 400 guests, including fashion designers Reem Acra and Ralph Lauren and Hollywood director M. Night Shyamalan.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) were there, also.

McCarthy was asked by the DailyMail.com about being at the dinner with Garland and Biden, but he reportedly smiled and declined to answer.

