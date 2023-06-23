Pictures: Hunter Biden Attends Lavish State Dinner in First Public Appearance Since Sweetheart Plea Deal

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, during a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Biden and Modi announced a series of defense and …
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty
Hunter Biden made his first public appearance since his sweetheart plea deal by attending a lavish White House dinner Thursday night alongside his father and other Biden family members.

It was just days after the 53-year-old received a plea deal on his federal tax and gun crimes to avoid jail time.

President Joe Biden’s brother James, daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi and her new husband Peter Neal, were also at the glamorous event, thrown in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House.

Also in attendance was Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen, right, arrive for a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty)

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, left, during a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. ( Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty)

Hunter Biden greeted guests on the South Lawn of the White House, according to the DailyMail.com, chatting with top Biden administration officials.

According to the report, there were approximately 400 guests, including fashion designers Reem Acra and Ralph Lauren and Hollywood director M. Night Shyamalan.

Hunter Biden (C) arrives for a toast during an official State Dinner in honor of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2023. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) were there, also.

McCarthy was asked by the DailyMail.com about being at the dinner with Garland and Biden, but he reportedly smiled and declined to answer.

