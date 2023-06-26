An angry New Yorker hurled pizzas at City Hall this week in protest of a law that would force pizzerias using coal or wood-burning ovens to reduce carbon emissions by 75 percent or else face hefty fines.

The viral video featured artist and activist Scott LoBaido berating the city for targeting pizzerias while allowing nude LGBTQ pride parades and not cracking down on crime.

“The woke-ass idiots who run this city are doing everything in their power to destroy it,” LoBaido said. “We have naked men with their titties bouncing around all over this city yesterday, in public, in front of children,” LoBaido continued. “We have the most violent, raging crime rate ever. We are being invaded by illegal immigrants who are being treated way better than our homeless veterans.”

“Our teachers and first responder heroes who were fired [are] still not compensated because they didn’t take the Fauci injection. Our city schools produce the dumbest kids and the woke-ass punks who run New York Shitty are afraid of pizza? The world used to respect New Yorkers as tough, thick-skinned, and gritty. Now, we have become pussified,” he continued.

LoBaido then pulled out a pizza box and started tossing individual slices over the gates of New York City Hall.

“Well … this is the New York Pizza Party! Give us pizza or give us death!” LoBaido said. “Give us pizza or give us death!”

The New York Pizza Party, Shity Hall NYC.

June 26, 2023 pic.twitter.com/ZetkB8pycD — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) June 26, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, Ted Timbers, spokesman for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, confirmed the new pizzeria rules on Sunday.

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” Timbers said in a statement. “This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

According to the New York Post, the rule will likely require pizzerias with pre-2016 ovens to pay upwards of $20,000 to install air filtration systems, which will include continued maintenance costs:

Under the mandate, restaurants with coal-and-wood-fired ovens must hire an engineer or architect to assess the feasibility of installing emission controls devices to achieve a 75% reduction in particulate emissions. If this report concludes that a reduction of 75% or more cannot be achieved, or that no emissions controls can be installed, it must identify any emission controls that could provide a reduction of at least 25% or an explanation for why no emission controls can be installed. The restaurant will be allowed to apply for a variance or waiver, but must provide evidence to prove a hardship.

Iconic pizzerias with coal or wood ovens that could be subject to the new rule include Lombardo’s in Little Italy, Arturo’s in Soho, and John’s of Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village. Paul Giannoni, owner of Paulie Gee’s, told the Post that the filtration system can be a “big expense” and a “huge hassle” with a few upsides.

“Oh yeah, it’s a big expense!” said Giannoni. “It’s not just the expense of having it installed, it’s the maintenance. I got to pay somebody to do it, to go up there every couple of weeks and hose it down and you know do the maintenance.”

Up to 100 restaurants could be affected by the new rule. One restaurateur told the Post that some business owners have been trying to negotiate a grandfather clause, calling it an “unfounded mandate.” He also stressed that the filtration system will drastically affect the quality and taste of the product.

“This is an unfunded mandate and it’s going to cost us a fortune not to mention ruining the taste of the pizza totally destroying the product,” the anonymous business owner said. “If you fuck around with the temperature in the oven you change the taste. That pipe, that chimney, it’s that size to create the perfect updraft, keeps the temp perfect, it’s an art as much as a science. You take away the char, the thing that makes the pizza taste great, you kill it.”

