President Joe Biden speaks on the phone during a National Small Business Week event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor at Breitbart News and president of the Government Accountability Institute, said Sunday he “hopes” the House Oversight Committee subpoenas records of a global phone paid for by Hunter Biden’s business that belonged to President Joe Biden.

“What is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he is vice president of the United States?” Schweizer asked. “It’s not the government phone, it’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone.”

“We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used when he was vice president,” Schweizer told Fox News. “It was AT&T. It was $300 a month. It was a global phone that you could access somebody anywhere around the world.”

“We shared that phone number and that account information with people at the House Oversight Committee,” he continued. ” My hope is that if they haven’t already, that they will subpoena those records, because I think it will give an indication of how tight the communication was.”

A House Oversight Committee spokesperson told Breitbart News the committee has not subpoenaed the phone line Schweizer conveyed to the committee.

Schweizer added the phone records could provide insight into Joe Biden’s involvement with the family’s business.

“That may be the phone, for example, that the Burisma executive might have used in this allegation that he talked to Joe Biden in recorded conversations,” he said.

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2012/03/19: Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. On the evening of September 24, 2019, Democratic Speaker of the House from California, Nancy Pelosi announced that six committees of the House of Representatives would undertake a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The impeachment inquiry has been initiated following a whistleblower complaint over allegedly dealings of US President Donald J. Trump with Ukraine. The whistleblower report claimed that President Trump had "pressured" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 2019 phone call to launch investigations into the actions of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and involvement of his son Hunter Biden in the Burisma Holdings Company. In 2014 Hunter Biden , the son of then-US vice president Joe Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings, as Wikipedia webpage reported. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky, during a media conference. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to an FBI informant file reviewed in June by the House Oversight Committee, Joe Biden allegedly accepted $5 million from a Ukrainian energy company executive, Mykola Zlochevsky. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) also said the FBI file shows the Burisma executive kept audio recordings of his conversations as an “insurance policy.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined by Hunter Biden at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

