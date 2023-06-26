Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor at Breitbart News and president of the Government Accountability Institute, said Sunday he “hopes” the House Oversight Committee subpoenas records of a global phone paid for by Hunter Biden’s business that belonged to President Joe Biden.

“What is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he is vice president of the United States?” Schweizer asked. “It’s not the government phone, it’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone.”

Secret Joe Biden phone records likely to be subpoenaed to uncover more dirt on crime family.

“We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used when he was vice president,” Schweizer told Fox News. “It was AT&T. It was $300 a month. It was a global phone that you could access somebody anywhere around the world.”

“We shared that phone number and that account information with people at the House Oversight Committee,” he continued. ” My hope is that if they haven’t already, that they will subpoena those records, because I think it will give an indication of how tight the communication was.”

A House Oversight Committee spokesperson told Breitbart News the committee has not subpoenaed the phone line Schweizer conveyed to the committee.

Schweizer added the phone records could provide insight into Joe Biden’s involvement with the family’s business.

“That may be the phone, for example, that the Burisma executive might have used in this allegation that he talked to Joe Biden in recorded conversations,” he said.

According to an FBI informant file reviewed in June by the House Oversight Committee, Joe Biden allegedly accepted $5 million from a Ukrainian energy company executive, Mykola Zlochevsky. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) also said the FBI file shows the Burisma executive kept audio recordings of his conversations as an “insurance policy.”

