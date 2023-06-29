Disaster: Homelessness Skyrockets in Los Angeles; Over 75,000 on Streets in L.A. County

Almost all the growth came from the Westside and Harbor areas of Los Angeles, with each seeing increases of just over 2,000 people, or about 45%.

Mayor Karen Bass, who took office late last year, has vowed to make reducing homelessness her top priority, setting a goal of moving 17,000 people off the streets in her first year in office, housing them in local motels.

However, that strategy has proved limited, as many people preserve the relative freedom of life on the street, and many suffer drug addiction and mental illness. The region also attracts homeless people from elsewhere.

