Republicans Cheer Supreme Court Striking Down College Debt ‘Bailout’

Republicans cheered the Supreme Court striking down President Joe Biden’s college debt “bailout.”

The Supreme Court struck down Biden’s plan to transfer $430 billion of debt to middle-income and working-income voters. Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak noted that the student debt relief plan had been planned as a midterm election gimmick.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, who filed the lawsuit that upended Biden’s student debt relief plan, said in a written statement:

We took President Biden to Court to protect Iowans’ hard-earned money and won. Today’s Supreme Court win stops Biden’s illegal mass student debt cancellation and protects the 87% of Americans without student debt from having to foot a $400 billion bill. Americans who work hard to pay off their loans or decide not to go to college so they can start a family, join the military, or go straight into the workforce after school shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s loans. Here in Iowa, we’re going to keep fighting to hold Biden accountable under the laws and Constitution and defend Iowa taxpayers every day!

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), the chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, said:

Today’s decision is a victory for every American who played by the rules and worked hard to pay off their own debt. Senate Republicans warned that President Biden’s student loan scheme was unconstitutional. Today’s decision confirms that. We will block any attempt by President Biden and Congressional Democrats that continues this executive overreach and reckless spending. The 87% of Americans with no student loan debt should never be forced to pay off the debt of the 13% who do.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO), a former Missouri attorney general, said:

Joe Biden’s student loan bailout was nothing more than a thinly veiled political ploy on a shaky foundation to score cheap points. It was inherently unfair to those who responsibly paid off their debt or those who chose not to take on debt, and the truck driver or the waitress shouldn’t have to subsidize the theater degree of the tenured professor. The Court found that the Biden Administration had absolutely no authority to wipe away billions in debt. When I was Missouri’s attorney general, I filed this critical lawsuit – I’m pleased to see the Supreme Court side with the plaintiff states and strike down Biden’s student loan debt bailout.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said:

Joe Biden’s student loan scheme was nothing more than a kickback to his far-left political base from the very beginning. If you take out a loan, you are expected to pay it; it’s that simple. It is not fair to force hard-working Americans to pay off debts that are not theirs. The idea that the president wanted to saddle families with more debt when the American people are already struggling to make ends meet under Joe Biden’s failed economy is wrong. At a time when our nation is facing a historic debt crisis, Joe Biden’s student loan bailout would only further exhaust this crisis and cost taxpayers BILLIONS. I’m proud of today’s ruling and the clear message it sends to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: the highest court will not cater to your unlawful campaign promises.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said:

The only people surprised by today’s decision work in Joe Biden’s White House. This decision by the Supreme Court simply reflects common sense and an accurate reading of the Constitution — two things that Joe Biden is incapable of. Hardworking Americans like plumbers and welders should not subsidize the law school bills of elite lawyers. We all know it. I’m glad to see the Supreme Court reject Joe Biden’s latest publicity stunt. We need to get back to what our Founding Fathers envisioned for our nation with the Constitution: pursuit of the American dream by working hard, sticking to your commitments, and being accountable to yourself and others, not demanding government handouts.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) said that the bailout could “deliver the majority of the benefits to those in the top half of the income spectrum according to our estimates.”

The Tax Foundation wrote, “The plan announced by the administration would make inflation worse by increasing the deficit by more than $350 billion, fully offsetting all of the deficit reduction resulting from the Inflation Reduction Act, which was just signed last week.”

The cases are Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown, Nos. 22-506 and 22-535 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.