The Supreme Court decision Friday regarding a Christian graphic designer’s convictions about gay marriage was a “win for all Americans,” according to Rev. Franklin Graham.

“We thank God for the Supreme Court victory today for graphic designer Lorie Smith! This is a win for all Americans who cherish free speech,” he wrote in a social media post.

“Lori designed wedding websites through her business, 303 Creative, but she said her Christian faith would not allow her to create messaging celebrating same-sex marriages because that is counter to God’s Word and His design for marriage,” Graham continued:

We thank God for the Supreme Court victory today for graphic designer Lorie Smith! This is a win for all Americans who… Posted by Franklin Graham on Friday, June 30, 2023

“The state of Colorado had enacted laws to try to force her and other business owners to go against their convictions. Today the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Colorado can’t force people to say what they don’t want to say!” he stated.

The court held that Colorado cannot force the website designer to create messages supporting same-sex marriages against her religious beliefs because of her rights under the First Amendment, Breitbart News reported.

“The case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis et al., was decided by 6-3 majority, with all of the court’s Republican appointees siding with the website designer, and all three of the Democratic appointees opposing her suit,” Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak wrote.

The ruling made it clear that some private businesses are allowed to refuse service to same-sex couples for religious reasons, AFP reported.

FREE SPEECH WINS AT SCOTUS: In a landmark decision today, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld free speech for all Americans in… Posted by Alliance Defending Freedom on Friday, June 30, 2023

In the decision, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that Colorado “seeks to use its law to compel an individual to create speech she does not believe.”

“That principle would allow the government to force all manner of artists, speechwriters, and others whose services involve speech to speak what they do not believe on pain of penalty,” he continued.

In a video posted in October, Smith said, “There’s a lot of misconceptions about my case and what it is that I’m asking for. I love everyone and my faith has taught me to love everyone. And I have worked with those who identify as LGBT. There are just certain messages I cannot promote because of my faith.”

“What I’m asking the Supreme Court to weigh in on and to protect is the right for all of us to be able to speak freely, whether your beliefs are the same as mine or different,” she added.

In December, faith advocates warned that First Amendment protections were at risk if the court did not decide for Smith, Breitbart News reported.

“We aren’t just here fighting for Christians; we are here at the Supreme Court, asking them to protect all people’s unique faith and all people’s ability to operate in the public sphere without being told how to speak,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins stated at the time.

Meanwhile, Graham also highlighted the Alliance Defending Freedom’s role in the case.

“I’m grateful to Alliance Defending Freedom for standing with Lorie in this landmark free speech case and for fighting the battles, day-in and day-out, to protect our freedoms. God bless them!” he wrote.

In a social media post Friday, the alliance called it a “Landmark SCOTUS Victory”:

LANDMARK SCOTUS VICTORY: Today the Supreme Court strongly reaffirmed free speech in our case, 303 Creative v. Elenis, ruling 6-3 that govt may not compel Americans to express messages they don't believe. More than just a win for Lorie Smith, this is a sweeping #freespeech… — Alliance Defending Freedom (@ADFLegal) June 30, 2023

“More than just a win for Lorie Smith, this is a sweeping #freespeech victory for EVERY American,” the post concluded.