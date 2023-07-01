Thousands Gather Hours Ahead of Trump Rally in Pickens, South Carolina

PICKENS, SOUTH CAROLINA - JULY 1: Supporters of former President Donald Trump wait in line before a presidential campaign event on July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. The former president faces a growing number of 2024 primary challengers in the Republican Party. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Thousands of former President Donald Trump’s supporters gathered hours before he was set to speak at his “Independence Day Spectacular” rally in Pickens, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Although Trump is slated to speak at 1:00 p.m. local time, hundreds were already gathered by 4:45 a.m., a local NBC affiliate reported:

As the day progressed, the crowd of Trump supporters grew from hundreds to thousands. Videos captured the Trump supporters chanting things such as “USA” and “Let’s go, Brandon!”

Other Trump supporters were pictured waving “Trump 2024” flags.

NBC News’s Vaughn Hillyard, who was on the scene in South Carolina, noted he has seen “little evidence to suggest Trump’s hold is deteriorating in any noteworthy way.”

“Until there’s an actual decline of loyal backing like this for Trump or another candidate begins to build even a fraction of a similar counter movement, I’ve seen such little evidence to suggest Trump’s hold is deteriorating in any noteworthy way,” Hillyard tweeted. “This could be a quick 7 months”:

The overflow crowd of attendees reportedly reached the thousands, just hours before Trump is set to take the stage:

Other guest speakers set to take the stage before Trump include Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC).

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.