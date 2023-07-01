Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Independence Day Spectacular in Pickens, South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump will speak in Pickens, South Carolina, on Saturday, July 1, as part of the city’s Independence Day Spectacular.

The Independence Day celebration has been held on July 4 in the past but was moved to the weekend this year “in order to allow more people to attend,” the Pickens County Courier reported.

According to The Greenville News, Secret Service reported there were already 5,000 people inside in the venue and another 1,000 in line as of 11 AM. Trump is expected to speak at 1 PM.

South Carolina will be the third state to vote in the Republican 2024 presidential primary and holds the distinction as the “First in the South” primary.