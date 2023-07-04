Watch Live: National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC

The National Independence Day Parade will be held in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, July 4 at 11:45 AM on Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th Street.

“The Parade consists of invited bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military and specialty units, giant balloons, equestrian, drill teams, VIP’s, national dignitaries, and celebrity participants,” the event description explains. T”he Parade is a major national event which seeks to draw the attention of Americans to the real meaning for the holiday. It is a patriotic, flag-waving, red white and blue celebration of America’s birthday!”