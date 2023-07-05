White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday said she did not “have anything to share” when asked whether President Joe Biden considered Hunter Biden’s daughter with former stripper Lunden Roberts one of his grandchildren.

During a press briefing, a reporter asked about a recent New York Times story that profiled Hunter Biden’s relationship with Roberts.

“There was a story in the New York Times about Hunter Biden’s daughter in Arkansas. Does the president acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?” the Wall Street Journal reporter asked.

“I don’t have anything to share from here,” Jean-Pierre said.

WSJ's @Catherine_Lucey: "There was a story in the NYT over the weekend about Hunter Biden's daughter in Arkansas. Does the President acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?" KJP: "I don't have anything to share from here." pic.twitter.com/ck8PuaOBht — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 5, 2023

The report said President Biden’s aides were reportedly instructed to ignore Hunter Biden’s estranged daughter when numbering his grandchildren. The report said:

His public image is centered around his devotion to his family — including to Hunter, his only surviving son. In strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

The in-depth report in the New York Times profiled Hunter Biden’s former lover and her quest to reach a child support settlement for their daughter, Navy Joan.

The report confirmed the pair’s daughter will not be taking the Biden surname, which Hunter’s legal team requested, and also confirmed that Roberts will be taking some of Hunter’s paintings as part of the settlement.

The question at the briefing came after the White House did not respond to questions from the Times.

