President Joe Biden’s aides were reportedly instructed to ignore Hunter Biden’s estranged daughter when numbering his grandchildren.

A recent in-depth report for the New York Times profiled Hunter Biden’s former lover, Lunden Roberts, and her quest to reach a child support settlement for their daughter, Navy Joan. The report confirmed the pair’s daughter will not be taking the Biden surname, which Hunter’s legal team requested, and also confirmed that Roberts will be taking some of Hunter’s paintings (which have gone for a price tag of $500,000) as part of the settlement.

As Breitbart News reported multiple times, the Biden White House has routinely ignored the president’s granddaughter by saying he has six grandchildren instead of seven. The New York Times confirmed that the president’s aides were specifically instructed to ignore his seventh grandchild:

His public image is centered around his devotion to his family — including to Hunter, his only surviving son. In strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren, according to two people familiar with the discussions. The White House did not respond to questions about the case, in keeping with how officials have answered questions about the Biden family before.

This revelation sparked considerable outrage online, with conservatives claiming that the president abandoned his granddaughter for political purposes. The New York Times even went as far as to acknowledge that the president’s treatment of Navy Joan could potentially cost him votes in 2024.

“The strength of his political persona, which emphasizes decency, family and duty, was enough to defeat Mr. Trump the first time around, and he would need to keep it intact if Mr. Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024,” it said.

Conservative critics online were more forthright.

Set aside politics and put yourself in the shoes of this 4 year-old. “She’s aware that her father is Hunter Biden and that her paternal grandfather is US president. She speaks about both often, but she has not met them.” No one should do this to a child. https://t.co/XOvtH6IV5B — Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) July 2, 2023

We are a year away from “I wish I could meet my grandpa” interviews. Hell of an October surprise. https://t.co/jGfTYILwAx — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 2, 2023

What an absolute disgrace. I get that Hunter is hopeless but how can Joe Biden not have a relationship with his granddaughter who did absolutely nothing wrong? https://t.co/ljlWV7hHSX — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺&🇹🇼 (@marcthiessen) July 2, 2023

