Republicans Recruiting Mayra Flores to Flip Hispanic Texas Seat

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is recruiting former Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) to run for her old seat in Texas’s 34th congressional district.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) defeated Flores last year, and the NRCC has made the 34th congressional seat a prime target in the upcoming elections.

The NRCC shared a poll that found Flores tied with Gonzalez and a memo that said Flores “has already proven she can win, and new polling shows she remains popular.” The memo claimed that the district is one of the better pickup opportunities as Republicans attempt to widen their House Republican majority.

The memo continued, “If Flores runs, she would begin ahead 42.4-41.7%. Among independents, her lead would grow to +19%. She wins because she is well-known (90% name ID) and popular—with 43% favorable against 29% unfavorable.”

Flores said in a statement she is “praying about a [2024 campaign] with my family, friends, and supporters, and will make a decision soon.”

Flores flipped the seat during the June 2022 special election, a major breakthrough as Republicans sought to flip the district in the Hispanic southern area of Texas. Redistricting made the seat more favorable to Democrats during the November midterms, which helped Gonzalez retake the seat.

She wrote, “The RED WAVE did not happen. Republicans and Independents stayed home. DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!”

