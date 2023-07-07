Biden’s America: Confidence in Major U.S. Institutions Slumps to All-Time Low

Is America still blossoming as the land of the free and home of the brave under President Joe Biden? A majority of voters think not.

A plunge in faith in U.S. societal institutions that once defined the nation started last year and has continued, Gallup revealed Thursday, showing a near record number of voters look at their country today and despair at what they see.

In 2022, the national polling service recorded huge slumps in confidence in 11 of the 16 institutions ranked by Gallup annually, with the Biden presidency (23 percent) taking one of the the biggest hits.

UPI reports in Thursday’s poll, 26 percent of respondents said they had faith in the presidency, just behind 27 percent who said they had a great deal of faith in the Supreme Court.

The low support matches how voters also feel about the national economy under Biden as he readies to run for high office again in 2024.

Respondents said they had the most faith in small businesses (65 percent), the military (60 percent) and the police (43 percent). Faith in the police, though, was still stuck on a low matching that of 2022.

The public said they had the least faith in Congress (eight percent), followed by a tie between big business and television news at 14 percent each. The criminal justice system followed at 17 percent and newspapers at 18 percent.

All up, Gallup said the average confidence in major U.S. institutions fell to an all-time low of 26 percent on Biden’s watch.

The lack of overall confidence in the presidency and the nation is also matched by the current lack of faith in vice President Kamala Harris, as Breitbart News reported.

Harris entered the record books last month when an NBC News poll revealed she is the most unpopular vice president in history.

The poll showed 49 percent of registered voters have a negative view of the 58-year-old compared to 32 percent in the positive.

Overall Harris received a net negative rating of -17. That is the lowest net negative rating for a vice president in the history of the poll when up against the last four vice presidents during their tenures, with Mike Pence -4 in Oct. 2019, Joe Biden +1 in Dec. 2010, Dick Cheney +23 in May 2003, and Al Gore +15 in March 1995.

The dire numbers come as White House officials work with Harris to repair her image and allay fears expressed as far back as 2021 that she is a liability to Democratic hopes to retain power.

The poll’s results are based on telephone interviews conducted June 1-22, with a random sample of 1,013 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia ,with a margin of sampling error is four percent at the 95 percent confidence level.