Conservatives ridiculed White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates for invoking the Hatch Act when asked about whether the cocaine found in the White House on Sunday was President Joe Biden’s or Hunter Biden’s.

“Are you willing to say that that’s not the case? That it [the cocaine] doesn’t belong to them?” a reporter asked Bates on Thursday.

“I don’t have a response to that because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act,” he claimed.

The Hatch Act’s main provision blocks executive branch employees “from engaging in partisan political activity while on duty, in a federal facility or using federal property,” according to the DOJ.

Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project and former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, told Breitbart News, “Cocaine may be a part of political activities for Hunter Biden, but Congress probably wasn’t high on that idea when it passed the Hatch Act.”

Reporter Jerry Dunleavy also mocked the White House’s response. “That famous Hatch Act provision which doesn’t allow you to say White House cocaine doesn’t belong to the president or his son,” he said.

“Odd that Bates pivots to the Hatch Act and doesn’t deny the question…” former Senate staffer Steve Guest said.