Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe, in an exclusive interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday, asked why President Joe Biden has not done more in response to Chinese “transgressions” against the U.S., questioning if he was compromised.

Ratcliffe, in the interview with host Breitbart News Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, listed a litany of things China has done to disrespect the U.S.:

Literally from the day Joe Biden got in charge, we saw this sea change of how China treats us. Remember their diplomats came to Anchorage and literally pantsed Anthony Blinken and Jake Sullivan publicly, and from that point in time, they threatened to shoot down the Speaker of the House’s plane, they’ve harassed our own ships and planes, they’ve flown their spy craft over our military sites, they’ve moved their military and surveillance equipment into Cuba…not to mention the fact that they’ve essentially given the middle finger to the Biden administration on helping at all with investigations into what killed a million Americans from COVID, or the hundreds of thousands dying from you know, Chinese fentanyl.

“So all of those transgressions and the Biden administration won’t confront them, none of those,” he continued.

“So, you know, at some point you just have to, you have to recognize that, look, this is more than just being incompetent or that this is more than just being cowardly. At some point, you do have to factor in compromise and, like I said … we’ve now learned through the course of this, but it’s not even just President Biden and his family,” Ratcliffe said.

RELATED VIDEO — Biden: “I Applaud China for Stepping Up — Excuse Me, Canada”:

C-SPAN

“It’s Antony Blinken and Steve Ricchetti and half the people working in [the] Biden White House, having received, you know, millions of dollars from China through the Penn-Biden Center and other things over the years, and now we see these Chinese aggressions going unmatched at any level,” he continued.

“The disparagement of our national security posture is just incredibly dangerous,” he concluded.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.