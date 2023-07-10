Former President Donald Trump criticized Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) after the governor appeared alongside Casey DeSantis for a “Mamas for DeSantis” event, casting doubt on her supposed neutrality in the race.

Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday:

I love Iowa, protected & expanded Ethanol, got 28 Billion Dollars from China for our great Farmers, ended the Estate (Death!) Tax on farms, made the best TRADE deals in history (USMCA, China, & many more), introduced the World to our FARMERS, & kept Iowa’s ‘First in the Nation’ status.

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!” he exclaimed.

It is true that Reynolds has yet to officially endorse a candidate and has said she will not do so until after the Iowa caucus.

“I want to welcome everyone to this state,” Reynolds told the Des Moines Register earlier this year. “And if I weigh in, I don’t know if they’ll feel all that welcome.”

“But, you know, I’ve made it clear, I will be happy to help introduce you, help travel the state, connect in any way that I can — especially to make sure that if we’ve got big things going on that they know about it,” she added.

However, Reynolds made waves last week after appearing alongside Casey DeSantis for a “Mamas for DeSantis” event in Johnston.

“We’re mobilizing millions, millions of moms and grandmothers across the United States of America in defense of the innocence of our children and protecting the rights of parents. There are a lot of bad things going on,” Casey DeSantis said at the event, promoting her husband.

“But I can tell you with what Gov. DeSantis has done, he will lead the charge, and he will clean house, and he will ensure that parents have the rights to be able to make the decisions that they think best for their family,” she added, later thanking Reynolds for appearing alongside her for the launch.

“Thank you to my friend @KimReynoldsIA for joining me for the launch of Mamas for DeSantis. Iowa and Florida are blessed to have strong governors who are holding the line in the name of freedom,” she said on social media, posting a picture of herself alongside the governor.

Thank you to my friend @KimReynoldsIA for joining me for the launch of Mamas for DeSantis. Iowa and Florida are blessed to have strong governors who are holding the line in the name of freedom. pic.twitter.com/HG0nTb5tGw — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 7, 2023

What a night in Iowa! Thank you to all of the friends, mamas, and parents who came out in support of getting @RonDeSantis elected president. We're united and we're fighting back. pic.twitter.com/sDvZPMpLMO — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 7, 2023

The latest American Greatness/National Research Inc. poll found Trump with a 23-point advantage in the Hawkeye State.