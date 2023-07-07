Iowa Poll: Donald Trump Maintains 23-Point Lead over Ron DeSantis 

Former President Donald Trump increased his double-digit lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among Iowa Republicans in the presidential primary, a July survey found.

Trump received 44 percent support in the latest National Research Inc. survey of Iowa Republican primary voters. These numbers give Trump a 23-point advantage over DeSantis, who received 21 percent support in the poll.

IOWA 2024: Trump holds 23 point lead for Republican Nomination Trump 44% (+5 from June)

DeSantis 21% (-3)

Scott 7% (+2)

Pence 3% (-1)

Christie 3% (+1)

Ramaswamy — 3% (+2)

Haley — 2% (-2)

Hutchinson — 1%

DeSantis is polling five points lower than he did before officially entering the presidential race. A May survey found 26 percent of Iowa Republicans supported DeSantis. Then, a June poll taken weeks after his presidential announcement found his support dipped to 24 percent.

In comparison, Trump’s 44 percent brings him back to where he was polling in May, after dipping to 39 percent in June.

On Friday, Trump spoke to thousands of his supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa about his support for the state’s farmers.

“I fought for Iowa ethanol like no president in history,” Trump told the crowd. He also declared himself “the most pro-farmer president that you’ve ever had.”

Trump also criticized DeSantis, who co-sponsored legislation in 2017 that would have immediately ended the renewable fuel standard.

“He would be a catastrophe for farmers of Nebraska and Iowa and anyplace else,” Trump told the crowd. “DeSanctus, as I call him, the abbreviation [for DeSanctimonious], is a globalist sellout, a Paul Ryan and Karl Rove acolyte who is in the pocket of Wall Street donors at the Club for No Growth.”

“Iowa also needs to know that Ron DeSanctus totally despises Iowa ethanol and ethanol generally,” Trump added. “He’s been fighting it for years. Don’t forget, as a congressman he was voting against it, and fighting for years to kill every single job.”

However, DeSantis’s campaign hit back against Trump’s attacks, accusing the former president of “distorting the governor’s record.”

“As president, Ron DeSantis will be a champion for farmers and use every tool available to open new markets,” DeSantis spokesperson Bryan Griffin said.

National Research Inc. surveyed 500 likely Iowa Republican primary voters from July 5-6. The poll’s margin of error is ±4.38 percent.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.