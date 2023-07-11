“Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement released Tuesday, calling to “immediately end the bloodshed in Ukraine” and for a return “to a focus on America’s vital interest.”

Trump reacted to the Biden administration’s recent decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite President Joe Biden admitting that “we’re low on [them].”

“It took me a while to be convinced to do it. But the main thing is, they either have the weapons to stop the Russians now…keep them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas, or they don’t. And I think they needed them,” Biden said during an appearance on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS.

WATCH — Biden: We’re Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine Because “We’re Low on” Ammo They Need, and They’re “Running out of” Ammo



Trump, however, believes it is a mistake, asserting that Biden is essentially “dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.”

Trump warned:

He should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration. These unexploded cluster munitions will be killing and maiming innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children for decades to come, long after the war—we pray—has ended.

He continued:

If, as Biden inadvertently admitted, the reason for sending cluster bombs now is that the United States is “running out of ammunition” (a great breach of classified information), that only further emphasizes the urgency of immediately deescalating this bloody, dangerous, and out of control conflict. It certainly means we should not be sending Ukraine our last stockpiles at a time when our own arsenals, according to Crooked Joe Biden, are so perilously diminished. There could be no more vivid proof that Joe Biden’s policy of endless war in Ukraine has tremendously weakened the United States than the humiliating admission that the USA is now out of ammo, something our enemies are undoubtedly salivating over. This “admitted” weakness is an invitation to enemies all over the world. Joe Biden is needlessly and dangerously leading us into World War III, which would be a nightmare beyond imagination—obliteration!

Trump said it is crucial to stop the “insanity” and bloodshed in Ukraine and “return to a focus on America’s vital interests.”

WATCH: Demonstration of the Devastating Cluster Bombs Biden Is Sending to Ukraine

Nellis Air Force Base via Storyful

“Most importantly, we must completely rebuild our depleted military so it is once again so strong—like it was just 3 years ago when I rebuilt it—that no nation would even think of threatening our people,” Trump said.

“We must have ‘PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH’ and in a short time, the Presidential election of 2024 will produce that result,” Trump added.

His remarks stand in sharp contrast to those of his competitor and former running mate former Vice President Mike Pence, who told Breitbart News Saturday that defending Ukraine is in the “best interest” of the U.S., despite admitting it is not “our war.”

“What you don’t read is that the Russians have been using those cluster bombs over the last year and a half,” Pence said, asserting that the Biden administration has been “dragging” its feet.

“But supporting the Ukrainian military to repel and defeat the Russian invasion is in the interest of the United States of America, and it’s in the interest of freedom,” Pence said.

“I will tell you I have no doubt in my mind that if the Russian army was able to overrun Ukraine, it would not be too long before they crossed a border where, under our NATO charter, our American armed forces would be required to go and fight,” Pence continued, asserting that aiding Ukraine will also send a message to China, causing the authoritarian regime to “think twice about Taiwan or moving on anything else in the Asia Pacific.”

Meanwhile, People’s Party candidate Cornel West has offered a view more in line with Trump’s, asserting that the Democrat Party is “a party of war,” while also warning that “this proxy war between the American Empire and the Russian Federation could lead to World War III.”

Let us not be deceived: NATO is an expanding instrument of U.S. global power that provoked Russia into a criminal invasion and occupation of Ukraine. This proxy war between the American Empire and the Russian Federation could lead to World War III. We must stop the war and war… — Cornel West (@CornelWest) July 10, 2023

These statements come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admits fear of Trump returning to the White House.

“President Biden is the president during a full-scale war and he has been more helpful to us than President Trump,” Zelensky stated in part, telling the Wall Street Journal, “In a situation like this, when there is support, you are afraid of changes.”