Democrat legislators in Massachusetts are looking to give foreign nationals on green cards the right to vote in municipal elections.

A series of bills filed by Democrat legislators in the Massachusetts House and Senate would open municipal voting rights to foreign nationals living in the state on green cards.

In practice, the policy would mean foreign nationals could cast deciding votes in Massachusetts towns and cities for mayor, school committee, city council, town council, board of selectmen, select board elections, school committee referendums, local ballot referendums, or other municipal races.

The bills, all of which must go before House and Senate committees on election laws, are being sponsored by Democrat legislators like James Eldridge, Samantha Montaño, and Mike Connolly.

“Immigrants are essential to our communities … many are on the path to citizenship but lack the ability to apply, but they need to have a say in how public services are funded and governed,” an official with the group MassVOTE told legislators during a hearing on the bills last month.

Elsewhere in New England, particularly Connecticut and Rhode Island, Democrat legislators have tried desperately to get legislation across the finish line this year that would not only give legal immigrants the right to vote but also illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.