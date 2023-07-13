RFK Jr.: ‘Climate Change Is Being Used to Control Us Through Fear’

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that “climate change is being used to control us through fear,” and he released a campaign video that clarifies his position on the environment.

“Climate change is being used to control us through fear. Freedom and free markets are a much better way to stop pollution. Polluters make themselves rich by making the public pay for the damage they do,” RFK Jr. tweeted along with a video of his position on the issue. “You show me a polluter, I’ll show you a fat cat using political clout to escape the discipline of the free market.”

Climate change is being used to control us through fear. Freedom and free markets are a much better way to stop pollution. Polluters make themselves rich by making the public pay for the damage they do. You show me a polluter, I’ll show you a fat cat using political clout to… pic.twitter.com/CmRywROxbf — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 13, 2023

The video starts with a quote from Jordan Peterson discussing the “climate apocalypse” narrative.

“I’ve seen the ‘climate apocalypse’ use fear to induce something approximating the same kind of level of tyranny, as far as I’m concerned, that characterized the vaccine lockdown,” Peterson said. “So help me sort that out.”

In response, Kennedy said that the “same people” who orchestrated the pandemic lockdowns are driving the fear-based narrative surrounding the climate.

Kennedy recognized that “warming is occurring,” but he disagrees with the establishment’s way to handle the situation.

Kennedy said:

First of all, let me just say this about climate, I believe that carbon in the atmosphere and methane does increase warming. Look around, you can see it everywhere. Ice caps are melting, etc. The Greenland ice sheet, I spent a lot of time outdoors, and I see that. over 69 years, I’ve seen the changes. And I’ve seen them — the mass migration of animals, of southern animals like black vultures, the northern increase in their ranges. I’ve kept track since I was a kid about when the leaves turn, and it steadily moved up each year.

He then mentioned that the “intelligence agencies,” “World Economic Forum,” and “billionaires boys’ club at Davos” are using the environment “as a pretext for clamping down totalitarian controls the same way that the COVID crisis was.”

“And it’s the same kind of cabal of people who are used, who will use every crisis to stratify society toward greater power for the super-rich and greater power in the military, greater power for the intelligence apparatus and less power for everybody else,” he added.

“A war on carbon is not gonna solve the problem if we don’t have a habitat left at the end. My approach to energy is using free markets and not top-down control,” Kennedy concluded. “We can recover what we had, but we just have to stay out of fear because that is the weapon of tyrants.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.