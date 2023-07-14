Former President Donald Trump holds a commanding 37-point lead over his primary challengers among New Hampshire Republicans, the latest American Pulse survey found.

When New Hampshire Republicans were asked who they support in 2024, nearly half, 47.5 percent, responded with Trump. Trump’s next closest challenger was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who polled at 10.5 percent. DeSantis is statistically tied with Chris Christie, who polled at ten percent.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 2024: Trump holds 37-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 48% (+37)

DeSantis — 11%

Christie — 10%

Scott — 7%

Ramaswamy — 5%

Pence — 5%

Haley — 3%

Burgum — 3% American Pulse l July 5-11 l n=895https://t.co/YdnQjFAJdt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 14, 2023

In fourth place was Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who donors are reportedly eyeing instead of DeSantis, at 6.9 percent. Vivek Ramaswamy followed at 5.3 percent, while former Vice President Mike Pence came in sixth place at 4.8 percent. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum were tied at 3.3 percent.

“Our polling data shows that Tim Scott, although not as well known as Trump, receives almost the same percentage of votes in a head-to-head matchup with Biden,” said lead pollster Dustin Olson noted. “What’s different is that support for Biden drops in a head-to-head matchup with Scott.”

New Hampshire will be the second state to hold a GOP primary election.

A leaked DeSantis campaign memo revealed his strategy to focus on early primary states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina to quell donors’ fears about his lack of movement in the polls.

“Ron DeSantis is running a campaign to win everywhere. It would be a mistake to take a paid media and field program off the table in service of other states, we will not cede New Hampshire,” the memo stated.

“While Super Tuesday is critically important, we will not dedicate resources to Super Tuesday that slow our momentum in New Hampshire,” it added.

American Pulse Research & Polling surveyed 906 New Hampshire general election voters and 895 primary voters between July 5 to July 11. The survey’s margin of error is ±3.2 percent.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.