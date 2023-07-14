Top Democrat donors reportedly have ongoing conversations about replacing President Joe Biden as the party’s 2024 candidate.

As Biden’s mental acuity is almost daily scrutinized by Republicans, who claim Biden’s mental capacity is just too weak to lead the nation, Democrat donors scheme amongst themselves to replace Biden as their party’s candidate, CNN’s reported.

“The conversations keep happening – quiet whispers on the sidelines of events, texts, emails, furtive phone calls – as top Democrats and donors reach out to those seen as possible replacement presidential candidates,” the report claimed.

“Get ready, they urge, in conversations that aides to several of the people involved have described to CNN: Despite what he has said, despite the campaign that has been announced, President Joe Biden won’t actually be running for reelection.”

“They feel like time is already running out and that the lack of the more robust campaign activity they want to see is a sign that his heart isn’t really in it,” the report added.

Despite the report of donors opposing Biden, one of the largest issues involved in replacing Biden at the top the ticket is the lack of consensus about who would replace him. Polling shows Biden is not well supported within the party. But polling also shows no candidate is the outright alternative to him.

Just four in ten Democrats believe Biden is the “strongest” candidate the Democrat Party could nominate for 2024, a recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found. Less than a majority of Democrats support Biden’s 2024 reelection bid in a potentially crowded field, the latest I&I/TIPP Poll found.

“Should Mr. Biden change his mind and bow out of 2024, there is no consensus among Democrats about who the best alternative might be,” the New York Times reported. The Times floated Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as alternatives, although the names garner little enthusiasm in surveys.

A second deterrent to an alternative to Biden is the Democrat establishment. The Democrat National Committee refuses to hold a debate with current Democrat presidential contenders, such as Robert Kennedy Jr., whose popularity is on the rise among independents.

Moreover, far-left Democrats back Biden. This month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) endorsed Biden’s 2024 campaign, citing a lack of contenders. “I believe, given that field, yes,” she answered when asked about her support.

“I think he’s done quite well, given the limitations that we have,” Ocasio-Cortez told the far-left “Pod Save America” podcast. “I do think that there are ebbs and flows.”

