Poll: Only 37% of Democrats Support Biden’s Reelection Bid

Less than a majority of Democrats support President Biden’s 2024 reelection bid in a potentially crowded field, the latest I&I/TIPP Poll found.

The survey listed Biden along with a string of prospective challengers — from former first lady Michelle Obama to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Across the board, over one-third of Democrats, 37 percent, support Biden in the Democrat primary. Notably, that reflects a two-point drop from the 39 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents who said they would support him last month.

Despite Biden’s lack of majority support, no other potential challenger listed came close. Michelle Obama, for instance, came in a distant second with ten percent support, followed by Sanders with nine percent support, Vice President Kamala Harris with six percent support, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with five percent support, and Hillary Clinton and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both of whom saw four percent support each.

Robert Kennedy Jr., who is formally in the race, has three percent support, up from the two percent he saw in May.

Further, 15 percent chose “other,” and seven percent remain unsure. However, the pollster noted that Biden does get majority support when the choices are narrowed among himself, Kennedy, and Marianne Williamson.

Per Issues & Insights:

But an interesting thing happens when you narrow the choices to just Biden and the two newcomers who are often touted in the media as potential outside challengers: Kennedy, and author and politician Marianne Williamson. Then, Biden gets 68% support, compared to 12% for Kennedy and just 4% for Williamson, with 4% saying “someone else” and 12% saying “not sure.” So, it seems fairly clear that, at least for now, Biden’s main competition will come from the established political names among his challengers, not from the edges or a surprise outside candidacy.

The survey was taken May 31 to June 2, among 638 Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents. It has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

Meanwhile, Trump sees far more support among his Republican base, leading the GOP primary field with majority support, per the same survey:

TIPP POLL: Trump holds 36-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 55% (+36)

• DeSantis — 19%

• Pence — 6%

• Haley — 3%

• T. Scott — 3%

• Ramaswamy — 2%

• Sununu — 2% TIPP (A-) | May 31-June 2 | 482 RVhttps://t.co/AsH7BNCXkc pic.twitter.com/XmZ3iBNrYV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 12, 2023

The survey comes as questions still linger around both Biden’s age and health moving forward. Last week’s survey from the Economist/YouGov, for example, found a plurality of U.S. adults expressing the belief that Biden’s age and health “severely” limit his ability to do his job.

As Breitbart News reported:

A plurality, 45 percent, said they believe both “severely” limit his ability to do the job, followed by 34 percent who believe it has “little effect on his ability to do the job,” and 11 percent who said it has “no effect at all.” Another ten percent remain unsure.