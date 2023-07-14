Watch Live: House Hearing on FBI Abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act

The House Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing on the FBI’s abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) on Friday, July 14.

According the subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee’s announcement:

The hearing, “Fixing FISA, Part II,” will examine the concerning expansion of warrantless surveillance of Americans, the FBI’s continued abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), and its failure to implement meaningful reforms.

The hearing comes after FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, July 12, and faced a number of accusations and questions of weaponization and politicization of the FBI under the Biden administration.