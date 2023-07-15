The all-Muslim city council in Hamtramck, Michigan, has fired two human relations commissioners after they flew the LGBTQ pride flag on public property in violation of a recent law banning such flags.

As Breitbart News reported in June, the all-Muslim city council “voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a resolution that would ban the LGBTQ+ Pride flag from being flown on the city’s public property.” The report said:

The resolution, proposed by Mayor Pro-Tem Muhammad Hassan, also bars any religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags from being flown on city property and only allows the American flag to be flown, along with state and city flags, other national flags, and the Prisoner of War flag.

The law did not specifically single out LGBTQ community members, with Hasan and the city council even saying that such people are wholly welcome in the city of Hamtramck, which had primarily been run by Polish Catholics until recent years.

Less than a month after initiating the ban, Russ Gordon and Cathy Stackpoole were removed from the Hamtramck Human Relations Commission after they flew the LGBTQ pride flag over a public sidewalk for several hours, per The Detroit News: