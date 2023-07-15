The all-Muslim city council in Hamtramck, Michigan, has fired two human relations commissioners after they flew the LGBTQ pride flag on public property in violation of a recent law banning such flags.
As Breitbart News reported in June, the all-Muslim city council “voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a resolution that would ban the LGBTQ+ Pride flag from being flown on the city’s public property.” The report said:
The resolution, proposed by Mayor Pro-Tem Muhammad Hassan, also bars any religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags from being flown on city property and only allows the American flag to be flown, along with state and city flags, other national flags, and the Prisoner of War flag.
The law did not specifically single out LGBTQ community members, with Hasan and the city council even saying that such people are wholly welcome in the city of Hamtramck, which had primarily been run by Polish Catholics until recent years.
Less than a month after initiating the ban, Russ Gordon and Cathy Stackpoole were removed from the Hamtramck Human Relations Commission after they flew the LGBTQ pride flag over a public sidewalk for several hours, per The Detroit News:
Two members of a Hamtramck human rights commission were removed Tuesday from the panel after they raised an LGBTQ+ flag during a rally Sunday in violation of a city flag resolution.
The city confirmed police were investigating the protest Sunday, where Russ Gordon, chair of the Human Relations Commission, and Catrina Stackpoole, a member, raised the pride flag on a city flagpole along Jos. Campau near Neibel Street.
The flag was taken down about two hours later by an unidentified person, Stackpoole said.
The city council voted to remove Gordon and Stackpoole by a unanimous vote on Tuesday. City Manager Max Garbarino confirmed that the removal stemmed from their actions.
“The council passed a resolution on Tuesday night removing them for violating the previous flag resolution. The police department is investigating if any criminal laws were actually broken,” Garbarino told The Detroit News.
The fight over sexuality being taught in schools has been one in which Muslims and Christians have seen eye-to-eye in various states. Breitbart News reported last year that Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan, protested against sexually explicit books being read to children:
Parents in Dearborn, Michigan, protested sexually explicit books available to children in their public schools with one father saying, “All it is, is protecting our children.”
Last week, a Dearborn Public Schools board meeting was shut down due to parents protesting the same issue. Parents also voiced their malcontent with the school district at a rally against the gender theory indoctrination children were receiving at school.
Armenian immigrants also clashed with LGBTQQIAAP2S+ activists in Glendale, California, last month at a school board meeting over LGBTQQIAAP2S+ materials in school.
Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.