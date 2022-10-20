Muslim Parents in Michigan Protest Sexually Explicit Books in Schools

Parents in Dearborn, Michigan, protested sexually explicit books available to children in their public schools with one father saying, “All it is, is protecting our children.”

Last week, a Dearborn Public Schools board meeting was shut down due to parents protesting the same issue. Parents also voiced their malcontent with the school district at a rally against the gender theory indoctrination children were receiving at school.

One parent, Hassan Shami, spoke against the materials, saying, “If you’re on Facebook, all you see is fearmongering, political rhetoric and this is book-banning, censorship, homophobic, all this is just protecting our children.”

Parents in Dearborn, Michigan, are holding a mass rally to get radical gender theory out of their schools. "We as parents … are responsible for our children. The progressive dogma … will not indoctrinate our children."pic.twitter.com/h4EZDzrxfT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 19, 2022

“We as concerned parents in Dearborn are not tied to the left, to the right when it comes to this issue and we’re not going to be used as pawns for any organization for their agenda,” Shami continued. “We’re here to protect our children.”

The American left is attacking the protesters, a majority of whom are Muslim, as being “homophobic.” Protesters contend, however, that children simply should not be exposed to such sexually explicit material.

“They’re trying to say this is homophobic,” Shami said. “Listen, there is a book that was banned. It was called This Book Is Gay. And I tell you, if the book This Book Is Straight, we’re still going to go after it because it’s teaching kids how to go online and have sexual intercourse with others on the internet. This is wrong. You’re not supposed to expose kids to sexually explicit material.”

And teaching children how to go online and engage in sexual intercourse appears precisely what was happening in the Michigan town.

Parents were outraged when they discovered that the local school district had promoted a book that teaches children the “ins and outs of gay sex” and “how sex apps work.” pic.twitter.com/QyI6MlCRWS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 19, 2022

According to Christopher Rufo, one book that was promoted by the school district teaches children the “ins and outs of gay sex” and “how sex apps work,” providing a step-by-step guide.

Moreover, one of the primary books that was of concern to parents was one that says phrases like, “Rub the head of his cock back and forth with your hand,” and “In order to be able to cum at all, you … may need to finish off with a handie.”

This is the book that sparked the parent protests in Dearborn, Michigan. "Rub the head of his cock back and forth with your hand." "Oral sex is popping another dude's peen in your mouth." "In order to be able to cum at all, you … may need to finish off with a handie." pic.twitter.com/DtmVw1gZDM — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 19, 2022

Under the subheading “Doing the Sex,” the book informs the reader that “two men can pleasure each other in a variety of fun ways” explaining in detail “handies” and “blowies.”

Remember: the public school system is not a "free marketplace of ideas"; it is a government-run monopoly that has compulsory power over children. In a democracy, voters, taxpayers, and parents—not left-wing activists—get to decide which values those institutions transmit. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 19, 2022

“Any semi-decent human being — homosexual or heterosexual — knows when they look in the mirror that kids should not be exposed to this,” Shami said.

One Dearborn leftist likened the criticism of the content to Adolf Hitler, saying at a school board meeting, “this is what Hitler did and we all know how that worked out.”

Progressive white woman says that Muslim-Americans in Dearborn are like Hitler because they don't want to have a how-to guide to "handies," "blowies," and "sex apps" in the school library.pic.twitter.com/zzW6wJXv1b — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 20, 2022

Sexually explicit material, including pornographic and pedophilic material, is available to children in countless school districts across the country.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.