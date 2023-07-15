Watch Live: Day One of Turning Point Action’s Conference

Turning Point Action’s Conference will be held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center July 15 and 16.

“Turning Point Action has become THE leading force in the conservative movement– and there is no more important time than now to bring the base together to focus on priorities ahead of the 2024 election,” the event description states. “Join us, and thousands of American Patriots, this July 15 & 16 in West Palm Beach, FL as Turning Point Action brings together the most prominent and influential voices of our generation for an event unlike any other. ”

The two-day event will see a number of Republican politicians, commentators, and activists speak. Speakers scheduled for Saturday include Turning Point Action founder Charlie Kirk, Reps. Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz, Tucker Carlson, and former President Donald Trump.

Saturday’s scheduled speakers include Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, Sen. JD Vance, Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sound of Freedom inspiration Tim Ballard, Dan Bongino, and Donald Trump Jr.