Biden’s Agencies Agree to Stop Funding Southern Border Wall Construction

President Joe Biden has agreed to stop funding the construction of United States-Mexico border wall using funds from the Defense and Treasury Departments.

On Monday, the Biden administration entered a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to halt funding border wall construction with money deriving from federal agencies approved under former President Trump.

According to the ACLU, representing the Sierra Club in its initial lawsuit, the border wall construction “catastrophically harmed natural resources and communities” along the border, though not mentioning illegal immigration’s impact on the environment.

The Biden administration, in the 49-page settlement, agreed to not build any more border wall using funding from Defense Department and Treasury Department funds as was previously done under the Trump administration.

In addition, the settlement demands that the Biden administration review the environmental impacts before putting up such things as stadium lighting that helps Border Patrol view illegal crossings.

The ACLU lawsuit was first filed in 2019 after Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border and filed another in 2020 after a second national emergency was declared. Both lawsuits were designed to stop federal agency money from being used to build border wall.

Biden terminated the emergency declaration at the border on his first day in office.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, the Biden administration has left large holes open throughout the border wall, rendering portions of it useless. Though the U.S. shares a nearly 2,000-mile border with Mexico, most of the region has no physical barrier at all.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.