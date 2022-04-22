Exclusive Footage: Biden Leaves Holes in Border Wall, Creating Ideal Path for Illegal Aliens

SAN DIEGO, California — President Joe Biden’s halt of border wall construction has left giant holes across the United States-Mexico border where border crossers and illegal aliens can freely funnel into the nation.

Footage taken by Breitbart News in the San Diego sectors of the U.S.-Mexico border shows unfinished 30-foot border wall that would have been completed if not for Biden’s executive order issued in January 2021 that ordered a halt to all wall construction.

On the Mexican side of the wide-open gaps sits a compound that sources said has continuously gotten larger over the last couple of years. Federal officials believe the compound is used for smuggling border crossers and illegal aliens, as well as drugs, into the U.S. late at night.

The region’s terrain is so difficult to navigate that officials would be unlikely to get to human smuggling and drug trafficking operations utilizing the holes in the border wall, creating an ideal path into the U.S. for the Mexican drug cartels.

jbinder

jbinder

One source told Breitbart News that the Mexican drug cartels are currently cashing in big on the Biden administration’s insistence to transform the border into a mere checkpoint for border crossers and illegal aliens where they are briefly detained before being transported into American communities.

At the same time, the halt to border wall construction has been immensely costly.

“The materials for the border wall are literally rusting away in southern California,” the source said. The source also noted that about eight miles of California’s border with Mexico remain wide open, with no barriers to prevent illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

In March of 2021, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Biden had been spending about $6 million every day in taxpayer money to not build the border wall. By July, Biden had spent $2 billion to not build the wall, with costs leveling out to about $3 million in taxpayer money wasted every day.

