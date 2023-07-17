J.D. Vance: Ukraine a Distraction from American Failed Leadership

Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio, speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Sunday July 16, 2023. The race for presidential hopefuls to lure donors and build up their bank accounts is in full swing as Republican contenders bulk up their campaigns …
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) described the current conflict in Ukraine as a media distraction from America’s failed leadership.

Vance made his pronouncement Sunday when speaking at the Turning Point Action conference. He talked about the many problems facing Americans and how leadership seems to have not prioritized them.

“Do you know what the life expectancy is for a middle-class person in America compared to a middle-class person in Western Europe right now? 12 years lower. We have The best healthcare system in the world, at least we used to, and now we have people living 12 years longer in other countries than the United States of America. Why aren’t we focused on that?” he asked.

Vance then listed a whole range of issues, from the Southern Border to the shipping of manufacturing jobs to China.

“Why aren’t we focused on our leadership’s failure that got us here? Why aren’t we focused on the open southern border that’s allowing the cartels to kill our people? Why don’t we focus on the fact that we send our manufacturing to China?” he added.

Vance concluded that the media has turned Ukraine into a distraction from those core issues.

“We’re not focused on it because the media has got this shiny object over here. Look at Ukraine, everybody, don’t look at the fact that they have failed in their leadership of this country for a generation. Well, we’re not gonna be distracted. We’re looking at exactly what they’ve done, exactly what they failed to do and we’re not gonna let them forget it,” he said.

