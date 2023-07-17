Tennessee Republicans are demanding answers from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas regarding how an illegal alien, now accused of raping unconscious boys, was allowed to remain in the United States for two decades.

As Breitbart News reported, 63-year-old soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos of Mexico was arrested and charged in Franklin County last week for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing 10 young boys from 9 to 17 years old.

Since Campos’s arrest, another five boys have come forward to accuse him of sexually abusing them. Campos allegedly filmed the abuse on his cellphone.

Police say Campos has a long arrest record and has been living illegally in neighboring Williamson County for 20 years. In 2005, Campos was arrested for public intoxication. In 2006, 2015, and 2016, Campos was arrested for driving without a license.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), joined by Reps. Mark Green (R-TN), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Andy Ogles (R-TN), and John Rose (R-TN), are demanding Mayorkas explain how Campos was able to remain in the U.S. for two decades without being encountered by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

“Our children should feel safe in their communities, and parents should not have to worry about sexual predators on our playgrounds. All Americans should be able to trust that federal law enforcement is working to keep them safe,” the Republicans wrote:

While this administration has spent years defending its failed border policies as compassionate and humane, there is nothing compassionate about policies that allow a child sexual predator and serial rapist to remain in an American community undetected for more than two decades. [Emphasis added] The simple fact remains: If Camilo Campos had been arrested at any point in the past twenty years for his violation of federal law, these precious children would not have been subjected to his horrific abuse. Violence against children is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, and Tennesseans deserve to know why the Department of Homeland Security permitted this criminal to live in their community and abuse their children after entering the country illegally. [Emphasis added]

Specifically, the Republicans want to know whether DHS was aware of Campos’s illegal presence in the U.S., whether he was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) and released into the U.S. by DHS, and if DHS officials ever initiated enforcement actions against him.

The Republicans are asking Mayorkas to disclose such details over the next week.

Campos was arrested after he left his phone at a local pizza parlor on June 22. Employees went through the phone to find information about the owner and said they found videos and photos of child sexual abuse, prompting them to call the police.

Three of the 10 victims in the recorded sexual abuse were initially identified by police. Since then, five boys have come forward to accuse Campos of drugging and raping them as well. The abuse likely dates back many years.

Campos remains in police custody in Franklin County.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.