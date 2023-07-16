Illegal Alien Soccer Coach Accused of Raping Boys Had Arrest Record Dating Back Nearly 20 Years

An illegal alien, now accused of drugging and then raping multiple unconscious boys, had an arrest record that dates back nearly 20 years in Tennessee.

As Breitbart News reported, 63-year-old soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos of Mexico was arrested and charged in Franklin County last week for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing multiple young boys from 9 to 17 years old.

Campos allegedly filmed the child sexual assaults on his cellphone.

According to police, Campos had a decades-long arrest record and has been living illegally in neighboring Williamson County for 20 years. In 2005, Campos was arrested for public intoxication. Then, in 2006, 2015, and 2016, Campos was arrested for driving without a license.

It remains unclear why Campos was never turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for deportation following his prior arrests.

Likewise, in 2014, Campos was able to register as a soccer referee with the U.S. Soccer Federation which would have required a background check. It is unclear how Campos passed such a review without a valid state-issued ID.

Campos was arrested after he left his phone at a local pizza parlor on June 22. Employees went through the phone to find information about the owner and said they found videos and photos of child sexual abuse, prompting them to call the police.

Three of the 10 victims in the recorded sexual abuse were initially identified by police. Since then, five boys have come forward to accuse Campos of drugging and raping them as well. The abuse likely dates back many years.

Campos remains in police custody in Franklin County.

