Republicans must come to the realization that former President Trump is going to be the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee, U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno told Breitbart News on Saturday during an exclusive interview at the Turning Point Action Conference in Palm Beach, Florida.

Moreno, who is running for a Senate seat in Ohio, identified himself as someone who is backing former President Trump in the 2024 Republican Primary during a discussion on the war in Ukraine, asserting that Trump is the “one person” who can solve that crisis “really quickly.”

When asked about the primary drama between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Moreno said it is time for Republicans to realize and accept that Trump is going to be the nominee.

“We gotta get to the point where Republicans recognize that President Trump’s gonna be our nominee. He’s going to be our nominee,” Moreno said, pointing to Democrats as the example, as many have already accepted the reality that President Biden is their nominee.

“Looking at Democrats, they’ve all recognized that Biden — objectively the worst president in the history of America — is their nominee. They’ve all coalesced behind it. We got to do the same thing at this point and coalesce behind President Trump,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean I’m against any of the other Republicans,” Moreno added, noting that they would all be better than Biden.

“They’d all be much better than Biden. But President Trump’s gonna be our nominee. We gotta get him back,” Moreno said, declining to say if he believes Trump should participate in the first GOP debate. Rather, he reemphasized that at “the end of the day, we’ve got to coalesce behind President Trump and just get this thing over with, be done.”

“Get all of our entire Republican Party full steam ahead again, behind President Trump,” he said, later adding that Ohio voters love Trump because he was “one of the first politicians that actually did the things that he said he was going to do.”

WATCH the full interview below: