Pence: Anyone Who Assaulted Police, Vandalized Government ‘Should Never Get a Dime’

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” former Vice President Mike Pence said anyone who assaulted police officers or vandalized government “should never get a dime.”

Host Bill Maher asked, “OK, so, I mean, it seems like we could, so many of these things we could come to some agreement with the middle, like January 6, like, Trump, pardon everybody. Could we say that, yes, some people were there just for reasons of who knows, they weren’t exactly tourists, but they weren’t t having horrible intent. Other people? Can we say some bad people were here, like the ones who wanted to hang you? Can we say those were bad people?

Pence said, “Bill, I made it clear I had no problem with the president pardoning people who got caught up in that day. But for anyone who assaulted a police officer, anybody that violated and vandalized the seat of our government and sought to disrupt the counting of electoral college votes, those people never should have been pardoned, and they should never get a dime.”

Maher said, “So, no ill feelings about the hanging thing?”

Pence said, “You know, I get, you know…”

Maher said, “Did you ever fear for your life? Do you, did you actually fear that they would, that that could happen?”

Pence said, “Well, to be honest with you, I never felt a greater sense of resolve any day in my life than on January 6.”

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