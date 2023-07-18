Mark Levin: Merrick Garland, Jack Smith Interfering in 2024 Election

Conservative radio host and litigator Mark Levin accused U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Special Counsel Jack Smith, and a variety of state and local prosecutors of interfering in the 2024 election Tuesday.

In a blistering post on Twitter, shortly after news broke that former President Donald Trump was a target of Smith’s grand jury investigation, Levin accused prosecutors of trying to smear Trump and disqualify him.

Levin wrote, in part:

The seriousness of what is being done to Donald Trump by local and federal Democrat prosecutors cannot be overstated. It is alarming. It is shocking. And this republic is teetering. Trump will have to defend himself against bogus criminal charges in Manhattan, bogus civil charges in Albany, bogus criminal charges in the “documents” case, bogus criminal charges in the Jan. 6 matter, and most likely the shoe will soon drop in Atlanta. All the while, he is running for re-election as president. It is extremely difficult to fight all these prosecutors, and fight for your freedom, and run for president at the same time. And these prosecutors know it. They are also involved in something that has only two prior times in our history — that is, a concerted effort to knowingly and actively interfere in a presidential election. The two prior times were also against Trump (the Durham Report provides overwhelming details of this effort in the 2016 campaign). And let’s be clear, the DOJ and FBI have demonstrated in the recent past that they will use illegal means to try to take out Trump — the Hillary Clinton/Democrat Party/FBI/DOJ orchestrated “Russia Collusion” scam that lasted years — and they are doing the same thing now, but on a unimaginable scale. There have been no substantive reforms at the FBI. Chris Wray’s testimony last week made that abundantly clear, given all the abuses and corruption that have occurred while he has been FBI director. Merrick Garland and his extremely radical top-level staff are unquestionably involved in all these decisions. As for Jack Smith, chosen by Garland to go after Trump, he is no “special counsel.” … He destroyed a former Virginia governor, even though that conviction was unanimously overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. He destroyed what was left of John Edwards’s career, with a series of felony charges that were rejected by the trial jury. As head of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section, he authorized the unconstitutional IRS attack on the Tea Party, which was intended to cripple that movement. Later, DOJ paid several millions of dollars to settle complaints against it. And there’s more. Obviously, Garland found all of this to be a resume enhancement when he chose Smith to target Trump. Yet, because Smith triggers these criminal investigations, he creates his own immunity from congressional oversight, where the rogue prosecutor asserts that he can ignore any questions from Congress because he is in the middle of prosecutions of his own making. This, despite that fact that his actions have thrown the election and the nation into turmoil.

Smith told the public last month that “we have one set of laws in this country” as he announced the indictment of former President Trump in the so-called “documents” case.

He did not explain why the Department of Justice had not prosecuted Trump’s opponents — Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden — for violations of the same the laws on the handling of government documents, classified documents, and classified materials.

