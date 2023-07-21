Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden by 18 Points Among Independents

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Former President Donald Trump holds an 18-point lead over President Joe Biden among independent Americans, the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris poll revealed.

The survey found that Donald Trump holds a five-point lead over Biden among all voters, with 45 percent supporting Trump to 40 percent who back Biden. However, 16 percent of voters remain undecided in a hypothetical 2020 rematch.

The ideological breakdown of the survey reveals that 45 percent of independent voters prefer Trump, while just 27 percent of independents support Biden.

In comparison, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is in a virtual tie in a hypothetical matchup against Biden, with 41 percent support compared to Biden’s 40 percent.

DeSantis also holds a minor two-point advantage in a hypothetical matchup against Vice President Kamala Harris, with 41 percent support to Harris’s 39 percent. However, Trump’s lead increases to 47 percent over Harris’s 40 percent.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll surveyed 2,068 registered voters from July 19 to 20.

