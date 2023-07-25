Exclusive — Sound of Freedom’s Tim Ballard Warns: ‘There’s a Bigger Agenda to Hurt Children’

“There’s a bigger agenda to hurt children in the name of ‘liberating’ them,” Tim Ballard, the individual at the center of the box office surprise Sound of Freedom, told Breitbart News.

During an interview at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, Breitbart News asked Ballard what he thought about the reports of President Biden’s Department of Justice quietly removing portions of its page on child sex trafficking from its website.

Ballard, who has spoken to former President Donald Trump about the issue of child sex trafficking, said he believes there is an entire “agenda” behind such moves.

“I think there’s a whole agenda. All these things are attached. It’s not just the 85,000 children [showing up at the southern border over the past two years]. It’s not just the fact that they’re kind of making [things] less significant, things like human trafficking [and] child trafficking. The California state legislature just pushed out a bill that was giving the opportunity to make it a life sentence to sexually traffic a child. There’s an agenda they don’t want to have revealed,” he said.

“They don’t want people to see this film, because there’s a bigger agenda to hurt children in the name of ‘liberating’ them,” he explained, pointing to the overt attempts to sexualize children in schools.

“They’re sexualizing our children through sex education, giving them pornography, they are forcing this agenda to make it ok for children to consent to doing outrageous things,” he said.

Ballard added that pedophile groups — which he has tracked and knows — are “laughing” and “salivating.”

“Why? Because these are the agenda points they’ve been pushing for decades. They want kids to consent to doing outrageous things, because that’s just one centimeter away from them being able to consent to having sex with adults,” he said.

He also referenced a United Nations-backed report issued months ago “saying it’s time to consider decriminalizing sex with children.”

“So this whole child consent thing is the devil’s play. Pedophiles are laughing and the leftists are pushing the agenda and it’s frightening,” he added.

WATCH the full interview below.

