Survey: Donald Trump Pulls Ahead of Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump receives his order at Downtown House of Pizza after speaking at the Lee County Republican dinner in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley
AP Photo/Chris Tilley
Hannah Bleau

Former President Donald Trump has pulled ahead of President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, the latest Messenger/Harris poll found.

The survey, conducted by HarrisX, showed Trump leading Biden by four points — 46 percent to the 80 year old’s 42 percent support. Another 12 percent remain undecided.

Trump has slightly more support among his base than Biden, as 88 percent of Republicans support Trump, compared to 84 percent of Democrats who support Biden.

The Republican frontrunner also holds an 8-point edge among independents– 42 percent to Biden’s 34 percent. However, nearly a quarter, 24 percent, said they do not know which candidate they would vote for.

The survey was taken July 21-24, 2023, among 922 registered voters and has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error.

This survey coincides with the release of a Monmouth University survey, which found nearly half of Republican voters, 45 percent, identifying Trump as “definitely” the strongest candidate to defeat Biden in 2024. Another 24 percent said he is probably the strongest candidate. In comparison, 22 percent view DeSantis as a stronger candidate than Trump in a matchup against Biden.

RELATED– CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement

“Just one-third of GOP voters say another Republican would definitely (13%) or probably (18%) be a stronger candidate than Trump,” according to Monmouth.

RELATED — Donald Trump Jr.: It Took a “Trump Character” to Expose the Full Extent of Swamp Corruption

Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

A July survey from Harvard/Harris also found most registered voters, as well as one quarter of Democrats, expressing doubts about Biden’s mental fitness.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.