Former President Donald Trump has pulled ahead of President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, the latest Messenger/Harris poll found.

The survey, conducted by HarrisX, showed Trump leading Biden by four points — 46 percent to the 80 year old’s 42 percent support. Another 12 percent remain undecided.

Trump has slightly more support among his base than Biden, as 88 percent of Republicans support Trump, compared to 84 percent of Democrats who support Biden.

The Republican frontrunner also holds an 8-point edge among independents– 42 percent to Biden’s 34 percent. However, nearly a quarter, 24 percent, said they do not know which candidate they would vote for.

🇺🇲 2024 Presidential Election Poll (R) Trump 46% (+4)

(D) Biden 42% Independents

(R) Trump 42% (+8)

(D) Biden 34% Net 4-point swing towards Trump from previous poll (was: 44/44) ⦿ @TheMessenger / @Harris_X_

⦿ 922 RV | July 21-24 | MoE: ±3.2%https://t.co/izUVE9llDg pic.twitter.com/GkSwx9PdqK — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 25, 2023

The survey was taken July 21-24, 2023, among 922 registered voters and has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error.

This survey coincides with the release of a Monmouth University survey, which found nearly half of Republican voters, 45 percent, identifying Trump as “definitely” the strongest candidate to defeat Biden in 2024. Another 24 percent said he is probably the strongest candidate. In comparison, 22 percent view DeSantis as a stronger candidate than Trump in a matchup against Biden.

“Just one-third of GOP voters say another Republican would definitely (13%) or probably (18%) be a stronger candidate than Trump,” according to Monmouth.

A July survey from Harvard/Harris also found most registered voters, as well as one quarter of Democrats, expressing doubts about Biden’s mental fitness.