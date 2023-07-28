Watch Live: Trump, DeSantis, More Presidential Candidates Speak at Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner

Former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and more Republican presidential candidates will speak at the Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner on Friday, July 28.

Other declared GOP presidential candidates scheduled to appear are former Vice President Mike Pence, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder, Perry Johnson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Ryan Binkley, and Rep. Will Hurd.

“Guests will have the opportunity to hear remarks from and mingle with Chairman Jeff Kaufmann and a roster of the GOP’s 2024 presidential candidates,” the information page for the event from the Iowa Republican Party notes.