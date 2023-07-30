Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) spoke to Breitbart News about House Republicans’ various investigations into President Joe Biden and his family, saying any American “should be really, really concerned if the President of the United States is compromised by a foreign entity.”

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Van Orden to talk about the media’s blowout after the Wisconsin Republican reportedly confronted teenagers who were lying down on the floor of the U.S. Capitol.

Van Orden explained the media focused on his reaction because they are trying to ignore all the accomplishments that House Republicans have made thus far. He felt compelled to approach the teenagers because there were lying down on the exact spot where former presidents had their bodies lying in state.

LISTEN :

“There were some people lying on the floor, in the capitol rotunda on the exact geographic spot, where Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, George Bush the first, exactly where their bodies laid in state, like the physical location. There’s a marble circle in the middle of the rotunda, and they were lying right there,” Van Orden said. “People don’t understand that that rotunda was a field hospital during the Civil War. And we don’t even know how many men who were fighting to end slavery died in that room. And they were just showing blatant and gross disrespect for that. And I’m just not going to put up with that.”

Van Orden then listed off some of House Republicans’ accomplishments this term, including, but not limited to, ending proxy voting, ceasing the sale of our strategic petroleum reserves to China, halting the 87,000 new IRS agents, and establishing the bipartisan Select Committee on China.

Van Orden also discussed House Republicans’ shocking revelations about the Biden family’s corruption.

“And I don’t want to oversell things and you know, build this up, because although there is what appears to be incredibly compelling evidence, hardcore evidence that the Biden crime family is just not a crime family, but taking bribes from people overseas and lying about it and making the Justice Department not report it and not send the appropriate documents that had been found to the IRS. And those there are very, very serious and credible accusations out there about Hunter Biden or about Joe Biden and the sitting president,” Van Orden said.

“And can you imagine, if this accusation of the president of the United States taking $5 million from Chinese entity is true? That means that he’s completely compromised to the Chinese Communist Party. And then what are we gonna say about that, then we’re gonna, we’re gonna give him a bye, because he’s not, I don’t think physically or mentally with us all the way. No, that’s a crime. That’s a high crime and misdemeanor, for real, that’s bribery,” he continued.

“Any American, that’s a Democrat, Republican, Independent, or someone who doesn’t vote should be really, really concerned if the President of the United States is compromised by a foreign entity,” Van Orden added. “And, again, I don’t want to oversell these things. I don’t want people to get incredibly dead set thinking that these are going to be proven at some point, but there are 100 percent very, very credible pieces of evidence indicating that that’s the case.”

When asked if the House should launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden, Van Orden said he is focused on the committees he has jurisdiction over but plans to ask his colleagues “some very serious questions” about any potential impeachment inquiry.

Van Orden then talked about how House Republicans govern by compromising with their colleagues, as opposed to how Democrat leadership issues orders from the top down.

“Here’s what we’re doing that they didn’t do for two years, unfortunately. We’re governing. And governing takes compromise, not capitulation, compromise. Because if you’re not willing to come to the table with people within your own conference, or in the Democratic caucus, and talk to them and find out what’s good for them, and what’s good for their constituents, your ruling, that’s what Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden did for two years, they ruled, they did not govern. There’s about five Democrats. I mean, you’ve learned so much stuff, and you’re there, there’s really about five Democrats in the entire House of Representatives that had any decision making capability at all. And the rest of them were just told how they’re going to vote, which to me, I would have been so angry if I was one of those folks,” Van Orden said.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.