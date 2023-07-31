BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — Former President Donald Trump, the leading Republican candidate for president in 2024, told Breitbart News exclusively that while he is not explicitly publicly calling for his successor, Democrat President Joe Biden’s, impeachment, he hopes Congress does the “proper thing.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floated last week that Congress may be on the verge of pursuing an impeachment inquiry against Biden. To do so, Congress would need a majority vote—218 members of the House—to authorize the significant escalation. Opening an impeachment inquiry is not a vote to impeach the president, though such a move could come later, but it is an extraordinary step in that direction that also infuses new powers into the Congress as it pursues information to make a case against the president.

Trump, who was impeached twice—once over a phone call he had with Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky and the second time over January 6—argued in a nearly hour-long on-camera interview that Biden has “stolen millions of dollars.”

“They impeached me over a perfect phone call,” Trump said. “This guy has stolen millions of dollars and done worse than that—look at what he’s done to the country with the inflation, with the energy, with taking away people’s rights, with the weaponized DOJ. No, they impeached me over a perfect phone call. Here’s a guy who has stolen millions of dollars and done other things that are so bad. Our country is in a position where it’s just so sad to see what’s happening.”

Asked whether he wants to see an impeachment inquiry against Biden proceed, Trump demurred, saying he did not wish to comment on it—but that he does hope Congress does the “proper thing,” thereby strongly suggesting he would back such a push. Even so, Trump made it clear he wants to let Republicans in Congress make their own decision on this front.

“I don’t want to comment on it, but I think people understand—nobody’s ever seen anything like that,” Trump said. “We’ll see what they do. Let them make their decision. They should do the proper thing. Let them make their decision.”

More from Trump’s latest exclusive interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.