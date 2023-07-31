Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who worked with Democrats as a House staffer to impeach former President Donald Trump, claimed it would have been rude for President Joe Biden not to speak with family business associates.

According to Devon Archer — Hunter Biden’s business partner — and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden and associates and regularly phoned in when absent from foreign business conversations.

Goldman claimed it would be rude for Joe Biden to ignore those meetings and conversations.

“If he [Joe Biden] says, ‘Hello’ to someone that he sees his son with, is he supposed to say, ‘Hi, son. No, I’m not gonna say, ‘Hello’ to the other people at the table or the other people on the phone?'” Goldman questioned.

“It’s kind of a preposterous premise to think that a father should not say, ‘Hello’ to people that the son is at dinner with,” he said.

Former Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski contradicted Goldman’s claims. Bobulinski, who confirmed “the Big Guy” is Joe Biden, said the conversations he conducted with the now-president were more involved than just “Hello.”

Bobulinski said he first met Joe Biden in the lobby of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in May 2017. “Hunter and Jim and I are there, and Hunter gets up and talks to his father when he comes in,” Bobulinski told the New York Post. “He then brings Joe over and introduces me, saying he’s the one who’s helping us with the business we’re doing with the Chinese.”

“I’ve heard Joe Biden say that he’s never discussed business with Hunter,” Bobulinski added. “That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

In addition to Bobulinski, Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner who testified before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, reportedly planned to tell the committee that he witnessed Hunter Biden using the influence of his father during business meetings by calling the former vice president dozens of times.

Reporters confirmed the report Monday during Archer’s testimony. Hunter Biden apparently put Joe Biden on the phone more than 20 times to “sell the brand” in business discussions.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.