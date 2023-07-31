An organization funded by Ohio taxpayers is sponsoring a tutorial program to teach children how to become drag queens.

The Fairview, Ohio, Colors+ Youth Center is offering monthly programs to teach children how to become drag queens, according to the group’s website.

The youth center is working in collaboration with Drag Queen Story Hour Cleveland to offer a Saturday event featuring a “drag performer reading an age-appropriate book with positive themes for LGBTQ+ youth highlighting inclusivity, creativity, and love.”

The center employs drag performers including Sassy Sascha, Rhett Corvette, Veranda L’Ni, and Zoey Zegai to read to children, the site adds.

Along with the story hour, the center also hosts “monthly drag tutorials by a local drag performer who teaches the fundamentals of drag (makeup, costume design, and performance).”

The center also notes that the drag operation is funded by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Cuyahoga Arts and Culture is a taxpayer-funded organization that, according to its webpage, “is one of the largest local public funders for arts and culture in the nation, helping hundreds of organizations in Cuyahoga County connect millions of people to cultural experiences each year.”

Funding for Cuyahoga Arts and Culture is provided by Cuyahoga County taxpayers after the 2015 approval of Issue 8, a ballot measure that costs taxpayers $12 million a year raised from cigarette taxes.

“Cuyahoga Arts & Culture’s mission is to inspire and strengthen the community by investing in arts and culture. In 2016, we set a new vision and set of values that will, together with our mission, support our efforts for the next ten years,” the organization says of its mission.

Clearly, Cuyahoga Arts and Culture feels that exposing children to the radical gay agenda and drag queens is an important mission for Ohio.

This is not the first time that an entity in Ohio has offered drag queen tutorials for kids. In 2019, the Delaware County District Library in Delaware, Ohio, also offered a “Drag 101” class for teens.

