House Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) slammed the third indictment of former President Donald Trump as a distraction from the Biden family’s “illegal influence peddling scheme … one of the greatest political corruption scandals in history.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith announced a grand jury in Washington, D.C., indicted Trump on charges relating to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Smith announced the indictment one day after Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, told Congress that Hunter Biden included then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone more than 20 times with business associates to sell “the brand.”

Stefanik said in a statement:

Today’s sham indictment of Donald Trump is yet another desperate attempt to distract attention away from the mounting evidence of Joe Biden’s direct involvement in his family’s illegal influence peddling scheme – one of the greatest political corruption scandals in history.

My full statement on the disgraceful non-stop witch hunt by Biden’s corrupt DOJ against President Trump: pic.twitter.com/szpZeH5Xg4 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 1, 2023

“Less than 24 hours ago, Congress heard testimony from Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner that Joe Biden joined Hunter’s business calls over 20 times,” she said. “This directly contradicts Biden’s lie that he never discussed business with his son.”

RELATED: “No!” Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Involvement with Hunter’s “Shake Down” Text

C-SPAN

As Breitbart News reported, Smith indicted Trump on four counts: On conspiracy to defraud the U.S., on conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, on obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and on conspiracy against rights.

“President Trump had every right under the First Amendment to correctly raise concerns about election integrity in 2020,” Stefanik defended Trump. “Despite the DOJ’s illegal attempt to interfere in the 2024 election on behalf of Joe Biden, President Trump continues to skyrocket in the polls and will defeat Joe Biden and be sworn in as President of the United States in January 2025.”

It is not the first time Smith indicted Trump after a Biden family revelation.

In June, Smith indicted Trump on the same day the House Oversight Committee Republicans revealed an FBI informant file that claims Joe Biden received $5 million after threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine until a prosecutor probing the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings was fired.