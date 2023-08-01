The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday that the $250 million lawsuit claiming former President Donald Trump and his two children engaged in fraud will soon be ready for trial.

Mike Wallace, senior enforcement counsel for James’ office, wrote in a filing on Monday that “The case is ready for trial.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, James has been suing the former president and his children — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — for $250 million, alleging they undervalued “properties to gain better rates on loans, insurance policies, and taxes.” The allegations against Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, were dismissed by a New York appeals court.

The lawsuit has no connection to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of Trump over alleged hush money payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Per CBS News:

The lawsuit is seeking $250 million and sanctions that would effectively cease the company’s operations in New York. The Trumps and the company have vehemently denied wrongdoing.

During Trump’s first deposition, in August 2022, before the lawsuit was filed, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination more than 400 times. He was deposed again in April, that time answering questions in James’ New York City office for about eight hours. The case is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 2, a date the the judge in the case, Arthur Engoron, previously described as “set in stone.” Engoron has rejected repeated attempts by Trump attorneys to push that date back.

News of a trial in Trump’s civil case comes just as special prosecutor Jack Smith announced that a grand jury indicted former President Trump for a third time this week on charges related to January 6.

“The indictment was announced the day after President Joe Biden had been implicated in a long-running influence peddling scheme by his son Hunter’s former business partner, Devon Archer, in testimony before the House Oversight Committee,” Breitbart News reported. “Trump was indicted on four counts: one on conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; one on conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one of obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and one of conspiracy against rights.”

“The indictment does not indicate how prosecutors were able to establish what Trump himself believed, other than the fact that he had been informed by others that his suspicions of fraud were false; nor does it distinguish the case from the ‘Russia collusion’ hoax spread by Trump’s opponents, including within the Department of Justice, after he won the 2016 presidential election,” it continued.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.