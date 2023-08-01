Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) commented on the third indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, stating that “[a]s president,” he would “end the weaponization of government.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith announced that a grand jury in Washington, D.C., had indicted former President Donald Trump on charges relating to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was indicted on four counts: one on conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; one on conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one of obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and one of conspiracy against rights.

As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans. While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 1, 2023

“As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans,” DeSantis tweeted. “While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts.”

“Washington, DC is a “swamp” and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality,” he continued. “One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponization of the federal government,” the tweet continued.

The indictment was announced the day after President Joe Biden had been implicated in a long-running influence peddling-scheme by his son Hunter’s former business partner, Devon Archer, in testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

Trump has now been indicted three times: first, in Manhattan, in April, on state charges relating to payments to porn star Stormy Daniels; second, in Miami, in June, on federal charges relating to White House documents; and third, in Washington, on Jan. 6.

Joel Pollak contributed to this report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter @thekat_hamilton.