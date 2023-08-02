Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund described January 6 as a “cover-up” in a leaked interview with Tucker Carlson that Fox News refused to air, the National Pulse revealed.

On Wednesday, the National Pulse revealed pieces of an hour-long interview between Sund and Carlson that Fox News reportedly refused to air.

Sund discussed his disappointment with the way former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley handled the intelligence that suggested problems would arise on Capitol Hill on January 6.

“Because if people were reporting the intelligence correctly, if I was allowed to do my job as Chief, We wouldn’t be here today. This didn’t have to happen.” Sund told Carlson.

Sund has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement and served as the Capitol Police chief from 2019 to 2021. He went on to say that “Everything appears to be a coverup.”

“Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but when you look at the information and intelligence they had, the military had, it’s all watered down,” Sund explained. “I’m not getting intelligence, I’m denied any support from National Guard in advance. I’m denied National Guard while we’re under attack, for 71 minutes.”

Carlson spoke with Russel Brand last month and said he was fired before Fox News ever aired his interview with Sund.

“I was fired before it could air,” Carlson said. “I’m going to interview him again.” Carlson also told Brand that Sund told him the January 6 crowd was “filled with federal agents.”

The portion of the interview released by the National Pulse purports to be the first installment in a three-part series. The next installment features a discussion between Carlson and Sund about Ray Epps, a mysterious January 6 figure.

“So you describe this as a failure to get the intelligence to people who needed it, but it sounds like worse than. It sounds like they were hiding some intelligence,” Carlson tells Sund in the clip released by National Pulse.

“And that’s what I’m getting at,” Sund responded. “Could there possibly be actually… they kind of wanted something to happen? It’s not a far stretch to begin to think that. It’s sad when you start putting everything together and thinking about the way this played out… what was their end goal?”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.